DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Superior Court Chief Judge Asha Jackson signed an emergency judicial order Friday launching a 60-day countywide eviction moratorium.
The emergency order became effective the day before the Center for Disease Control’s eviction moratorium expired on July 31.
“Without an eviction moratorium, many DeKalb County residents face imminent dispossession of their residences due to widespread arrearages owed to landlords,” the order says. “It is estimated that DeKalb County tenants owe approximately $50 million in rent arrearage to landlords.”
The order goes on to identify many of the ramifications for evicted tenants.
“Evictions can have long-lasting consequences for families and individuals, potentially disrupting school and education, worsening health, displacing neighborhood networks of support, and making it more difficult to find safe, affordable housing in the future,” the order says. “Perhaps most importantly, a lack of stable housing directly increases the risk of contracting COVID-19.”
The CDC’s eviction moratorium was first issued on Sept. 4, 2020, to aid in halting the spread of COVID-19.
Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond called the order a “Godsend.”
“Without this local extension to the CDC moratorium, thousands of DeKalb residents faced the stark reality of having their belongings set out on the street in the midst of surging COVID-19 infection rates,” Thurmond said.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, cases of COVID-19 in Dekalb County have tripled in the last two weeks as of July 30, when the emergency order was issued.
Judge Jackson’s order is authorized, the declaration says, because the “continued COVID-19 public health emergency and cyberattack on the Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program which delayed relief targeted at parties to dispossessory proceedings.”
The TLAC was launched in February to provide financial assistance to Dekalb County renters facing evictions and their landlords facing revenue losses.
Federal agents informed Dekalb County officials on March 24 of an international cyberattack which impacted the TLAC program.
Dekalb County said the cyberattack and the accompanying investigation impacted the county’s ability to access pending applications, emails and submitted documents to TLAC prior to the date of the attack.
The TLAC application process was then reopened on a more secure platform on June 21.
As of July 29, the county said, TLAC has distributed $3.45 million of the $31 million that was allocated for rental and utility assistance to 763 DeKalb households.
-Sydney Dangremond
