DeKalb County government proposes 8.5% tax increase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — With DeKalb County tax rates now under consideration, residents still have time to appeal their property assessments before tax bills are mailed in August.
The DeKalb County Governing Authority announced June 15 that it intends to keep its 2023 millage rate steady at 20.810, but taxes are expected to increase by 8.5 percent, due to annual property reassessments.
With property values generally increasing each year, the county has the option to lower – or roll back – the tax rate to keep revenues from existing properties stable. Or, it can maintain the same millage rate, which often results in higher tax bills for owners whose property values have increased.
The DeKalb County School District has also tentatively adopted a millage rate that will increase property taxes by 13.44 percent.
In a public notice issued in early June, the school district announced it will maintain the 23.08 millage rate, which is 2.734 mills higher than the roll-back rate. If the millage rate is approved, resident homeowners with a fair market property value of $550,000 will pay approximately $546 more in school taxes this year. Exemptions, credits and other deductions may affect what some homeowners pay.
Public hearings were held over the proposed DeKalb County School District millage rate on June 12 and 20.
DeKalb County Governing Authority will hold public hearings over its proposed tax increase on June 27 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m.
After millage rates are finalized and a total county tax digest is approved by the Georgia Department of Revenue, the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s office will begin sending out final property tax bills in mid-August.
Residents may have already received their annual assessment notices, but these are not their tax bills and may not include all eligible exemptions, DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson said in a statement.
“Homeowners are encouraged to carefully review their assessment notices as soon as possible,” Johnson said. “While these notices serve as an estimate, the actual tax bill may be more or less and are mailed annually around mid-August.”
DeKalb County homeowners have until July 10 to file a property assessment appeal with the county’s Property Appraisal & Assessment Department.
Information about how to file an appeal can be found in mailed assessment paperwork, or by visiting www.dekalbcountyga.gov/property-appraisal/appeal-process.