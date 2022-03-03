DeKalb County ends school mask mandate

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District officially lifted its mask mandate March 2 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased guidelines late last month.
Masks have been required indoors and on school busses for all staff, students and visitors since early 2021.
Under the new CDC guidance, Americans who live in counties where COVID-19 is posing a low or medium threat to hospital capacities can stop wearing masks. However, officials are still advising people, including schoolchildren, to wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.
The change puts a greater emphasis on hospitalizations and health care impacts over daily case counts.
The state’s third-largest school system, DeKalb County Schools now says mask-wearing will be “strongly encouraged” but no longer required.
“Individuals who present with symptoms, test positive or are exposed to someone with COVID-19 should continue to follow all district-wide protocols and consistently and correctly wear masks to protect others as well as themselves,” the district stated.
The district will continue to report positive COVID-19 cases and exposures on its website, implement mitigation strategies in school and district facilities and conduct surveillance testing in schools and central offices.
Several other school districts made masks voluntary months ago. Forsyth County made masks optional in August and Fulton County in June.
To view the COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/community-levels.html.