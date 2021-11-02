Deadline nears for DeKalb County property taxes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson reminds property owners, including Atlanta-DeKalb property owners, of the final Nov. 15 installment deadline. Payments can be made online at DeKalbtax.org. Additional payment methods include drop box, mail or by phone.
“We strongly encourage taxpayers to plan ahead and make payments before the Nov. 15 deadline,” said DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson. “Customers sending payments by mail are urged to mail early due to the U.S. Postal Service new changes in workflow that affect delivery times for first-class mail. To avoid delays, customers can pay online, by phone or drop box.”
To accommodate customers paying their property tax bills at the office located on Memorial Drive, taxpayers will temporarily use the Extension Service entrance at the front of the building beginning Nov. 3 until Nov. 15, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Extended hours are available Nov. 8–15 until 6 p.m. Offices are closed on weekends and Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
What taxpayers should know:
• The final installment is due Nov. 15. Please check your bill for the amount due before the deadline. City of Atlanta in DeKalb property tax bills must be paid in full by Nov. 15.
• Bring your tax bill stub and a valid Georgia ID or Georgia driver’s license.
• Acceptable payment methods include a credit card, debit card, check or money order; processing fees apply for credit/debit card payments.
• General parking is available at the Extensions Services lot and the Property Tax lot; disabled customers may use the Property Tax entrance off Northern Avenue.
• Security screening, masks and temperature checks are required for service.
To avoid long lines:
• Online: dekalbtax.org/property-information. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fees apply. There is no fee for paying by e-Check.
• Drop box: Convenient 24-hour drive-up drop box available at all three office locations. Payment must be placed in the box by the due date (cash not accepted).
• Pay-by-phone: Call 770-336-7500, Monday - Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM. Payment does not apply to prior year, delinquent payments. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fee applies.
• Mail: Mailed payment must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by the due date to avoid late fees; metered or kiosk postage dates are not accepted. For mailing instructions, please refer to your tax bill for information.
Tax bills were sent mid-August by mail and by email to property owners who signed up for paperless billing. The first installment was due Sept. 30; the final installment is due Nov. 15. Tax bills for City of Atlanta in DeKalb were mailed beginning Sept. 15 and are due Nov. 15.
Tax bills reflect millage rates set by the DeKalb Board of Commissioners and the fair market values determined by the county’s Property Appraisal Department. Taxpayers should be aware that in any tax year, tax bills could be higher due to an increase in the fair market value of a property but can be offset by tax savings (E-Host and exemptions). The deadline to appeal property assessment values was in July; the deadline to apply for homestead exemptions was April 1, 2021.
For questions about property appraised values, please call the county’s Property Appraisal Department at 404-371-0841. For questions regarding tax payment and exemptions, contact the Tax Commissioner’s Office at 404-298-4000 or proptax@dekalbcountyga.gov.
