DECATUR, Ga. – Homeowners in DeKalb County are encouraged to apply online for basic homestead exemptions before the April 1 deadline. Individuals must own and occupy the home as their primary residence as of Jan. 1, 2021, have all vehicles registered there, file taxes from the property, and not have an exemption anywhere else. For all exemptions, eligibility and document requirements, please visit www.dekalbtax.org/exemptions.
“Homestead exemptions provide significant savings for property owners who own and live at their primary residence,” says DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson. “Now is the time to plan ahead and apply early to avoid delays. Applications received after April 1 will be processed for the following year.”
In addition to the basic homestead exemption available to all homeowners,
special tax exemptions are also available for eligible senior citizens ages 62 and older, disabled residents, disabled veterans or surviving spouse, surviving spouse of a U.S. service member, and surviving spouse of a peace officer or firefighter.
Age and income requirements must be met to qualify for all senior exemptions. Basic homestead applications may be submitted online at dekalbtax.org/filehomestead-exemption, by mail, drop box, or in person. Beginning Monday, March 1 homeowners can schedule an appointment.
