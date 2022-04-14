Crier notes: Weinermobile comes to Dunwoody, Rotary's Teacher of the Year

The Weinermobile stopped in town last week. Pictured above is Dunwoody resident Rachael Turner and her two sons. Photo by Appen Media’s Steve Neese.

Kevin Cameron is the Dunwoody Rotary Teacher of the Year. Cameron is the AP Chemistry and Honors Chemistry teacher at Dunwoody High School. Teaching is his third career, having also been a systems analyst and a domestic engineer. He was a Noyce Fellow at Kennesaw State and was the Student Teacher of the Year there. His two daughters graduated from Dunwoody High.