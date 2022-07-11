Crier notes: Rotary and a big bike ride

• Dunwoody Rotary Club announced its inaugural charity golf tournament, FORE! The Memories raised $33,000 on May 16. The amount of $20,000 was presented to Alzheimer’s of Georgia – The Longest Day Program and $13,000 went towards the club’s general fund to help support upcoming projects.
• Bike Walk Dunwoody will hold its monthly community ride on Sunday July 17. Organizers encourage folks to meet at 3:45 pm at Village Burger on Dunwoody Village Parkway for “a casual 4.5 mile loop around Dunwoody.” Socializing to follow. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Helmets are required. More information at bikewalkdunwoody.org.