Crier Notes: Dunwoody scout completes eagle project

Dunwoody scout Avery Watts recently completed his Eagle Project after building multiple outdoor recreational items for the Norcross-based Corner’s Outreach.

 KEVIN WATTS/SUBMITTED

Avery Watts, of Dunwoody, recently completed his Eagle Scout project for the nonprofit Corner’s Outreach in Norcross, and Kevin Watts wanted to share that news with the community.

With the help of other Scouts in his troop, Avery built the nonprofit two PVC pipe soccer goals, a storage bin and a picnic table. He was also able to buy ten soccer balls and 10 kickballs for Corner’s Outreach.

“The children and the owner were very grateful for the supplies and equipment this project brought to them,” Watts said in an email to the Crier.