Crier notes: Dunwoody Girl Scouts build “Buddy Bench” for Peachtree Middle School

DUNWOODY, Ga. — This spring, Girl Scout Troop 17312 began the process to complete the requirements for their Girl Scout Bronze Award.
The Bronze Award is the third highest award in Girl Scouts and can only be earned by scouts at the junior level. To earn the award, the troop must plan and implement a project that must benefit the local community. Each girl must contribute 20 hours to the project.
Troop 17312, made up of 12 Dunwoody sixth graders representing seven area schools, discussed excitement and concerns they had about middle school.
Addie Szczepanski, who attends Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic School, said the troop talked a lot about anti-bullying and chose to build a Buddy Bench.
“Kids sit on the bench to show other kids that they are feeling lonely and need a friend to play with,” Szczepanski said.
This summer Troop 17312 built and painted the 6-foot-long bench. They chose themes of nature and encouraging words such as brave, strong, kind, courageous and loyal.
The bench includes a plaque with the following words: “Donated By Junior Girl Scout Troop 17312. Bronze Award Project 2022. Kind Heart – Fierce Mind – Brave Spirit.”
The troop has several Peachtree Middle Schoolers who have pledged to keep an eye out for the Buddy Bench for new friends and for maintenance during their middle school tenure.