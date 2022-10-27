Crier notes: Dunwoody Girl Scouts build “Buddy Bench” for Peachtree Middle School

Girl Scout Troop 17312 completed their 2022 Bronze Award project and chose to construct a “buddy bench.” Inspired by anti-bullying efforts, the bench allows kids to sit on the bench to show other kids that they are feeling lonely and need a friend to play with. From left, is Eleanor Hanlon, Megan Hubbard, Elise Evans, Annabel Lassiter, Camille Blevens, Adelina Szczepanski, Meena Servies, Carly Greear, Isabel Lemoine. Peachtree Middle School Principal Michelle Perez, who helped the troop, sits on the bench. Not pictured are troop members Lilian Dixon, Kaitlyn Cohen and Ksenia Reshetnik.