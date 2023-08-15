Crier Notes: Beloved pet cat Sophia Caras passes away

Lifelong Dunwoody resident and beloved pet Sophia Caras passed away July 9 just shy of her 21st birthday.
Sophia’s owner Charles Caras and his family wrote to the Crier to share news of her passing, saying she was likely the oldest cat in the city.
Sophia was born Aug. 5, 2002, and lived her entire life with the Caras family at their home on Dunhaven Road in Dunwoody.
“Between some health scares and even getting lost in the wild for over 24 hours, she always pulled through and brought us joy,” Caras wrote in an email.