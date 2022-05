Kristina Conn, a 7th grader at Peachtree Middle School, played for the Dunwoody White team in the Middle School League with Dunwoody Senior Baseball this spring. Dunwoody White, a middle school feeder team for the Dunwoody High School baseball program, finished 2nd in the regular season. The team lost to Atlanta Classical Academy 8-1 in the D-Division Championship April 21.

