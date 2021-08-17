DUNWOODY, Ga. – Dunwoody Homeowners Association members learned more about the two candidates running for the District 1 City Council seat recently vacated by Pam Tallmadge.

At the Aug. 8 meeting, Terry Nall and Catherine Lautenbacher outlined the agendas they would pursue if elected on Nov. 2. Both listed developing Dunwoody’s new parks as at the top of their priority lists.

“We need to create a sustainable master plan for parks,” Nall, who served two terms on the council, said. “We also need a financial plan for upgrades at the North DeKalb Cultural Arts Center (which houses the Dunwoody Library, the Spruill Center for the Arts and Stage Door Theatre).”

Nall also listed increasing sidewalk connectivity on Dunwoody Club Drive and around Austin Elementary School as on his priority list.

Lautenbacher, who has lived in Mill Glen subdivision for more than 20 years, listed as her top priorities turning the former Austin Elementary School site “into something other than just a grassy area.”

“We also need to bring Dunwoody Village into the 21st century and continue to work in the business district to bring folks into the hotels to continue to bring tax dollars into the city,” Lautenbacher said.

The mother of two, who works at Leadership Sandy Springs, said she has been a member of the DHA since 2006 and admires the work the organization has done over the years.

In other business at the meeting, the DHA heard from State Rep. Mike Wilensky (R-79th District), who reported on legislation in the General Assembly that will affect his district, which includes Dunwoody, Doraville and Chamblee.

He pointed out the passage of several bills that allowed courts and businesses throughout the state to continue operations during COVID-19, such as electronic signatures for documents and teleconferenced hearings for minor court cases, while in-person contact is limited.

Wilensky cited other legislation, such as abolishment of citizens’ arrest rights, in response to the February 2020 shooting death of Brunswick’s Ahmaud Arbery, increased penalties for street racing and the elevation of porch piracy charges from a misdemeanor to a felony.

DHA members also briefly discussed the latest buffer compromise being considered by neighbors in the Dunwoody West subdivision and Dunwoody’s proposed Master Plan. The measure was to go before the Dunwoody Planning Commission on August 10.

The compromise calls for a 35-foot buffer with 115 feet of “open area,” DHA Board Member Bill Grossman said. “The neighbors were not in support of this.”

The DHA retired to executive session without discussing the matter further.

The next DHA meeting will be held Sept. 5 at the North Shallowford Annex Building at 7:30 p.m.