DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Development Authority, along with Regency Centers, is providing funds to enhance a proposed entertainment facility in the Dunwoody Village Shopping Center.

The five-restaurant complex, to be located in an empty 30,000 square-foot courtyard at 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway, is being developed by David Abes of DASH Hospitality, and will includ a concert stage. Abes discussed the project at length at the June 6 Dunwoody Homeowners Association meeting.

“I appreciate the Dunwoody support,” Abes, himself a Dunwoody resident, told the group. “This is something that the city needs.”

The Dunwoody Development Authority voted in late May to provide a forgivable $160,000 loan to DASH Hospitality. Regency, the owner of the center, is kicking in about $100,000 for improvements to the outdoor area.

Dunwoody Director of Economic Development Michael Starling said the development funds, obtained using tax abatement monies, will be used to purchase outdoor furniture and equipment to enhance the space.

“While the funds will be used to purchase the furniture and equipment, DASH will be responsible for its upkeep and maintenance,” Starling said.

Abes told the DHA that the project will be rolled out in three phases. The first, a wine/whisky bar called Barn, is slated to open in mid-September, offering tapas, desserts and other light appetizers. Abes said that food trucks will be invited onsite to offer heavier fare during the first phase.

The second phase, expected to be finished by spring of 2022, will see the opening of Mexican-themed Cucos and Morty’s Meat and Supply, a barbeque joint. In the final stage, in 2023, Abes said he will open a seafood restaurant called Message in a Bottle and Yoffi, which will have a Mediterranean theme.

Abes said the courtyard will convert to a coffee spot on the weekends for morning gatherings and that entertainment will be a vital piece of the puzzle. In addition, Abes said technology “will be a big thing for us.”

“There will be one tab for all the restaurants,” Abes said.

Prior to starting DASH, Abes was the COO of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, overseeing nine restaurants in Georgia and three in South Florida. He also worked in management positions at the Atlanta Fish Market and Here to Serve Restaurants.