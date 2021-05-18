City of Dunwoody reduces minimum land area required for planned developments

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council passed a text amendment May 10 to reduce the minimum land area required for a planned development.
The measure includes some modifications discussed at its previous sessions.
The text amendment calls for a minimum contiguous land area of 200,000 square feet – or 4.5 acres – if all or part of the land is in a suburban neighborhood or Institutional/Campus character area, such as a college campus.
In all other areas, the planned development must have a minimum contiguous land area of 1.5 acres, according to the revised ordinance.
The Planned Development designation in zoning provides flexibility, unity and diversity in land planning and development in order to create convenient and harmonious uses, structures and common facilities.
Dunwoody Planning and Zoning Manager Paul Leonhardt said the update mirrors requirements for planned developments imposed by neighboring cities and counties.
The measure also reflected several conditions recommended by the Dunwoody Planning Commission, including one that the commission could defer the matter up to three times. On the fourth deferral, the matter would be moved forward to the City Council without recommendation.
In other action at the May 10 meeting, the council hosted the presentation of a lifesaving award to the family of Dunwoody resident Kim McGrady by the South Walton Fire Department. McGrady died in March after saving several swimmers from a riptide at a Florida beach on April 8. The council also honored McGrady’s son, Colton, and another man, Preston Lyn, who assisted in rescuing the swimmers.
McGrady, who worked at Chick-fil-A as a field operations manager, is survived by his wife, Leigh Anne, and two children. A Go Fund Me page has been set up in his honor and has collected more than $142,000.
The council also listened to a presentation by Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod regarding the possible implementation of impact fees to pay for infrastructure improvements.
He said the funds collected can only be used for capital investments under seven eligible categories – water, wastewater, roads, stormwater, parks and open spaces, public safety, and libraries. Impact fees would be levied on new construction of single-family dwellings, office and retail establishments.
Next steps, according to McLeod, would involve commissioning a study. The council did not take any action on the presentation, pending discussion of how other municipalities collect and spend their impact fees.
The council allocated funds to install four new License Plate Capture and Recognition cameras and replace 16 existing cameras operated by Georgia Power that been problematic.
The reoccurring cost for operating the cameras is about $4,000 a month, according to a memo from Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan, about $900 less per month than the program administered by Georgia Power.
The council heard a report by Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton about ongoing and upcoming sidewalk and roadway improvements, police activity, upcoming parks programs and celebrations and department highlights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.