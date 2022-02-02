City manager talks shop at Dunwoody Rotary

DUNWOODY, Ga. — City Manager Eric Linton went into detail about upcoming city projects Jan. 28 at the Dunwoody Rotary Club breakfast.
Linton discussed High Street, a $2 billion mixed-use complex to be located just east of Perimeter Mall. In its first phase, the complex will feature 24,000 square feet of office and retail space and 600 apartments.
High Street is modeled after Alpharetta’s Avalon and will include greenspace to host events throughout the year. The complex’s first confirmed tenant is Puttshack, an indoor mini golf center with another location at The Interlock in Atlanta.
Nearby will be Campus 244, a new five-story, 380,000-square-foot office complex located at what used to be the Gold Kist headquarters on Perimeter Center Parkway. The development is set to include “post-COVID workspace features” such as outdoor meeting space and open staircases. The location will include an Element Hotel by Marriott.
Linton said Dunwoody will also soon be home to a few new corporate offices. Hapag-Lloyd, a German-based international shipping company, will establish a new North American headquarters in Dunwoody. The company is investing $18 million in the city and is expected to open its new building at Three Ravinia in the summer. Linton said this development will be “huge” for the city.
Online car dealer Carvana also plant to move its operations to Dunwoody, subleasing the first State Farm building. Linton said more announcements of corporations moving into the city are expected this year.
A new Publix store at Perimeter Marketplace opened Jan. 26, and residents will soon have new restaurant options in the area. Linton said six more businesses, including Chopt Creative Salad Co., Chicken Salad Chick and Burger Fi are also set to open locations in the center.
Linton also provided an update on the city’s Public Works projects.
The city is finishing intersection improvement at Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Spalding Drive. It has also begun work on the Georgetown Gateway project, which aims to make the entrance to the city on Chamblee Dunwoody road more welcoming for pedestrians and cyclists. The project is expected to be complete in 2024.
Linton briefly mentioned Edge City 2.0, a project for the city to plan out the future development of the Perimeter Area. He said the city has partnered with Pond & Company, a Peachtree Corners-based consulting company, on the project.
“We’re putting our development in the right locations, near the MARTA station, near the mall,” Linton said. “We’re revitalizing the neighborhood centers like Dunwoody Village, so it’s definitely such an exciting place.”
The Rotary Club held the breakfast at Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter hotel, a short distance from much of the upcoming development. The club made a donation in Linton’s name to Malachi’s Storehouse, an organization that fights food insecurity in Metro Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.