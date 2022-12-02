City leaders dive deep into revitalizing Dunwoody Village

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Members of the City Council and Dunwoody Development Authority put their heads together Nov. 30 to map out first steps in transforming Dunwoody Village into a more walkable and livable community focal point.
Drawing from the revised Dunwoody Village Master Plan, officials focused on identifying projects to reinvigorate the array of commercial spaces that the city calls “The Heart of Dunwoody.”
Dunwoody Village is a neighborhood of shops, offices and residences along Chamblee Dunwoody Road near Mt. Vernon Road.
The original Dunwoody Village Master Plan was created in 2011 through a Livable Centers Initiative grant through the Atlanta Regional Commission. LCI grants provide funds to revitalize areas into self-sustaining communities offering a mix of amenities for work, shopping, entertainment and dwelling.
The plan, last updated in 2020, is designed for communities to become more walkable and pedestrian friendly, with a focus on reinvigoration.
Dunwoody officials stressed that public opinion is essential to forming Dunwoody’s future.
“There was robust public comment in developing the plan,” Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher said. “Now these leaders are using that document to implement it.”
The meeting focused on implementation strategies for the master plan with a focus on results from a 2018 survey regarding the area’s architectural and design style. The survey was conducted by Historical Concepts, an architecture and planning firm in Atlanta. The survey drew more than 1,800 responses.
Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling said Dunwoody Village previously had a style reminiscent of Williamsburg, Va., with red-brick and minimal aesthetic variety.
“We felt we needed to move away from that design,” Starling said.
The survey results showed a particular interest in the style of Canton Street in Roswell and Avalon in Alpharetta, both significant commercial hubs.
Following the survey, Dunwoody officials updated the zoning code to allow more freedom in architecture and design.
At the Nov. 30 meeting, councilmembers and Development Authority board members discussed which elements of Canton Street and Avalon were best suited to the plan for Dunwoody Village.
“(The meeting) was a starting conversation on how we move to the next step,” Starling said.
In the past few years, the city has made infrastructure improvements, like adding street trees and widening sidewalks. Dunwoody has also seen growth in the dining scene, with the opening of multiple new food spots, including the stationary Funwoody Food Truck.
Officials at the meeting discussed a need for more commercial spaces and walkable areas. They also highlighted green spaces, parking and a possible nature trail as key areas of focus. They also stressed the need for immediate steps as well as long-term goals.
“It’s sort of a beginning stage, but there’s not really an end in sight,” Starling said. “It’s sort of a constant process all communities go through.”
Starling said that the Dunwoody Development Authority will take key points from the Nov. 30 discussion and draw up an action report with clear guidance. Starling said he anticipates more joint meetings as they develop implementation plans.
“More is to come in the Village,” Starling said. “We’re focused on how we keep that momentum and what’s next.”