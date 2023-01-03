City clashes with community over proposed paths

DUNWOODY, Ga.— Dunwoody residents are butting heads with the city over construction of a path that connects Heritage at Dunwoody and Village Mill to the proposed park at Vermack Road.

In 2021 the Dunwoody City Council purchased 9 acres on Vermack Road, with a plan to develop the property into a park. The project will cost an estimated $4 million.

Dunwoody City Council approves $5.6 million to buy 9 acres for future park During a specially called meeting April 12, the Dunwoody City Council approved the purchase of two parcels of land on Vermack Road that will be converted into a park.

Drawing from community input, the city has developed a master plan for the park, but the addition of a previously undiscussed connecting trail upset residents who live next to the park.

The path was a surprise to many, especially after some residents met with city officials and felt their concerns were heard.

The residents said the path appeared in the plan without any input from the public. The proposed path would fit in a 50-foot-wide strip of land butted up against the back of homes in Heritage and Village Mill.

One Heritage neighborhood resident, Keith Biumi, said that while he’s not pushing back against the public park, he’s frustrated that the space behind his home could be so public.

“We paid a premium for our lots against the forest,” Biumi said. “They said the only thing they would add is a cellular tower.”

The narrow space and location raised concerns from residents about privacy and safety.

“If I’m a thief, I’d park my car at the park and cut through the backlot,” Biumi said. “Then I could burglarize the subdivision.”

At the Oct. 10 City Council meeting, a decision on the final master plan was tabled for two weeks due to the conflict over the changes.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch said she spoke with residents about the path and understood their frustration.

“They met with us, they’ve advocated, they’ve seen it and now we’re showing them something they haven’t seen,” Deutsch said at the meeting.

Two weeks later, at the Oct. 24 City Council meeting, homeowners from the two neighborhoods presented a petition with around 160 signatures asking for the removal of the proposed path from any final plans.

To allow for more community input, Dunwoody held an open house Dec. 10 where people could walk around the envisioned park and path.

“Having a path, you’re just calling for trouble,” Biumi said.

Biumi said the lack of communication makes him and other residents feel like the City Council “says one thing, then does something else.” It’s his biggest frustration with the situation.

Currently, the 2023 parks budget does not include any funding for the Park at Vermack. The City Council considered funding the park with a $30 million parks bond but decided against it.

As for future park plans, Dunwoody’s website says “future decisions will be led by community input.”

There were also tensions over the planned construction of a path on Tilly Mill Road for pedestrians and cyclists.

The original plan for the parks called for a path on the west side of the road. Earlier this year, the city moved the trail to the east side at the behest of some residents.

Community members cited issues with people crossing one of Dunwoody’s busy intersections, as well as a lack of desire for even having a new wide trail built in the area.

Some residents asked the city to consider a resident-proposed plan for keeping the Tilly Mill trail on the west side if there needs to be one at all.

The city said they are open to input and created an online public comment link to allow residents an opportunity to weigh in.