Citing ‘personal life changes,’ Tallmadge resigns seat effective July 15

DUNWOODY, Ga. – District 1 Dunwoody City Council member Pam Tallmadge, who had already announced that she would not be seeking re-election in November, has resigned her seat effective July 15 citing “personal life changes.”

In a letter written to City Council members and city staff that was obtained by the Crier, Tallmadge said an unsolicited buyer made “an offer we could not refuse” on her Dunwoody home, and that she and her husband had in turn put a contract on a home in Woodstock, Ga., taking “me out of my assigned district.”

“It has been an honor and a love to serve the citizens of Dunwoody,” Tallmadge said in her letter. “I would like to express what a privilege it is to have worked with a talented and professional city of Dunwoody staff.”

Tallmadge said this unexpected turn of events is bittersweet.

“It’s exciting to start a new chapter, but holy cow, I’m leaving Dunwoody,” she said. “It’s an emotional roller coaster right now, and I don’t think it’s quite hit me. I think that will happen when the moving van pulls in.”

Tallmadge had announced in May that she would not seek re-election and endorsed Catherine Lautenbacher, a Mill Glen resident and program director for Leadership Sandy Springs, for her seat.

To date, no other prospective candidates have publicly announced that they will seek Tallmadge’s seat.

Whether or not the seat will be filled for the duration of Tallmadge’s term is yet to be determined, city officials said.

“The city is evaluating next steps, based on the city charter, as to whether the seat will be filled or left vacant,” Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher said.

The election cycle for November includes the District 1, 2 and 3 seats, which are held by Tallmadge, Jim Riticher and Tom Lambert.