Christmas in August; Dunwoody officials discuss holiday lighting

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Amid soaring Georgia summer temperatures, Dunwoody city leaders are feeling the holiday spirit and planning for the city’s annual Holiday Lights event at Brook Run Park.
At the Aug. 14 Dunwoody City Council meeting, officials held a first discussion about bringing bright lights and snow to Brookrun Park throughout December.
“Believe it or not, it's 100 degrees outside, but we're talking about December events,” Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker said.
Georgia-based Chitwood Studios will produce the annual lights at the park and will have a “ski village” theme for 2023, Walker said. That means this year’s event will feature thousands of lights, several photo areas and a winter wonderland playground area, with a working “snow factory” and mounds of snow for kids to play on.
The park display is typically one of the most popular holiday events the city hosts, he said, and has historically drawn hundreds of families each night.
“We had a lot of good feedback, a lot of repeat families coming out,” he said. “It's a great free event, it's something that the kids get excited about. I bring mine out every year, they enjoy walking through lights and having a good time.”
But, after Walker’s presentation, several council members admitted they were underwhelmed by the 2022 Holiday Lights, which suffered numerous display malfunctions and inconsistent maintenance.
“I also had an underwhelming experience, but I went on the second to last day and you could see lights were out,” Post 1 Councilwoman Catherine Lautenbacher said.
Walker said his staff is aware of the malfunctions and they are already working to ensure it doesn’t happen again. This year, staff plan to have the lights less accessible and less likely to be unplugged by running and playing kids.
“Unfortunately, with that much traffic, and then the children running around, they damage a lot of it,” he said.
Mayor Lynn Deutsch said regardless of the changes they make, the city needs to have a daily maintenance plan for the display.
“There can be a plan where somebody shows up at 5:30 (p.m.) when it's dark and make sure the lights are on,” Deutsch said. “Because it is a very different experience when a quarter of the lights are off or half of the lights are off.”
The contract for the display, expected to run through all of December, states that Dunwoody will pay Chitwood Studios about $88,000 for production and execution.
The contract was set aside Aug. 14 and will be considered at a future City Council meeting, officials said.
Medical cannabis approved
Also at the Aug. 15 meeting, officials approved a set of ordinances regulating where medical cannabis dispensaries can operate in the city.
The approval comes following months of discussion over how medical cannabis would be regulated and where dispensaries could be opened near Dunwoody’s borders with Sandy Springs, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville and Peachtree Corners, tucked at least 1,000 feet away from schools and places of worship.
Since Georgia’s Hope Act was signed into law in 2019, the possession and sale of low-level THC oil has been legalized as medicine for people with 17 specific medical conditions, like end-stage cancer.
Unlike traditional cannabis flower or THC oil purchased illegally on the street or in states where it’s legal, Georgia law stipulates legal low-THC oil must contain less than 5 percent THC
Deputy Community Development Director Paul Leonhardt said nothing has changed in Georgia’s laws or the city’s recommendations since the last City Council meeting where medical cannabis was discussed.
Leonhardt said after much deliberation, city staff decided to stick with a recommendation requiring cannabis dispensaries to be spaced at least 2 miles apart, which they believe will prevent the businesses from clustering in certain areas of the city.
However, the 2-mile requirement could be shortened in the future as Georgia laws change.
“Just so we don't end up with multiple of these on one corner,” he said. “We can revisit that at a later time.”
After a short discussion, the item was unanimously approved.