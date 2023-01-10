Certain DeKalb County residents can file online for tax exemption

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County homeowners interested in filing for a special homestead exemption now have the ability to file paperwork online, county officials announced.
Seniors, disabled residents and veterans will still have the option of filing their special homestead exemption in person, but starting Jan. 3 , the DeKalb County Tax Office opened an online portal for special homestead exemption applications.
Special exemptions are additional tax savings for eligible senior citizens ages 62 and older, disabled veterans and disabled residents.
“Providing the highest level of customer service continues to be a top priority as we leverage technology to enhance the way we do business,” Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson said. “Automation and efficient operations enhance the overall customer experience while saving taxpayers valuable time and resources in the process. By bringing the special exemption application process online, seniors and disabled residents avoid delays with filing in person and significantly reduce processing errors.”
Applicants for special exemptions must have an existing homestead exemption on the primary residence to qualify for a special homestead exemption, officials said. Age and income requirements must be met to qualify for all senior exemptions.
The DeKalb County tax office has allowed online applications for basic exemptions since 2018.
Officials said applications for homestead exemptions are accepted year-round, but current year exemption applications are only accepted from Jan. 2 through April 1. Applications received after April 1 will be processed for the following year.
To apply online for special homestead exemptions, or a basic exemption, please visit the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s website www.dekalbtax.org/file-homestead-exemption.