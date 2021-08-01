Centenarian leaves lasting impact on Dunwoody neighborhood

DUNWOODY, Ga. — At 101 years old, people often asked Helen Nemesnyik about her secret to a long life. With a short laugh, she would smile and say, “My 5 o’clock cocktail.”

While she lived alone after her husband of 52 years’ passing, her neighbor Kris Rearic said Helen was never alone. If her garage door was open, people knew she was home, most likely sipping on a premade margarita her daughter, Ellen Warden, made for her earlier in the week.

“She always had people around her,” said Rearic, who lived next door to Helen for 18 years. “She probably had more visitors than we do. She proved that being positive, respectful and kind to others made a difference, because she developed all of these friendships and people around her that loved her so much.”

Helen Nemesnyik passed away July 16. Rearic said she left a lasting impact that she hopes others can learn from.

According to her obituary, Helen was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, in 1920 and grew up in New York City during Prohibition and the Depression. She recited Hungarian poems, practiced gymnastics and participated with her brother in Hungarian folk dance exhibitions. Rearic loved hearing her stories.

Helen recalled being at the annual Army-Navy football game when Pearl Harbor was bombed. She was also working in the Empire State Building when it was hit by a bomb during WW II. And she was in Times Square next to a sailor who kissed a nurse – the famous celebratory moment of V-J Day.

Helen and her husband John married a week before he deployed to the Pacific Theater. The couple didn’t have any plans the night of their honeymoon, so when a police officer pulled them over, they ended up spending the night at his house. The officer and his wife cooked breakfast for them the next day.

In New Jersey, Helen worked in a dress shop where one of her best customers was Mrs. Jimmy Hoffa. She later moved on to banking, working at the State Bank of New Jersey, rising to vice-president of the international department. Helen was active in the League of Women Voters and the Passaic Hungarian Reformed Church.

When John returned home, they moved to California, where they lived next door to Ronald Reagan when he was a young actor. They relocated to Atlanta after their grandchildren were born, and Helen immediately joined Peachtree Presbyterian Church. There, she was a member of the Martha Wilson Sunday School Class and helped with Vacation Bible School.

Helen worked in the Dunwoody Baptist Pre-School until the age of 90, and her favorite pastime was as a volunteer for the Dunwoody Branch of the Dekalb County Library until her macular degeneration forced her to give it up.

Daughter Ellen said her mother made friends wherever she went. And because she only lived five miles away, Ellen premade all of Helen’s meals and cocktails, which allowed her to remain at home instead of in a care facility. Ellen said her mother’s real secrets to a long life were her faith, family, optimism, good humor, joy, zest for life and resiliency.

Rearic agrees. She said Helen reminded her of her grandmother.

“They were very similar,” Rearic said. “They lived in New York City at the same time, they were in Times Square when WW II ended. My grandmother died three years ago. They were around the same age. Helen was a good source of comfort during that time.

“Everything they saw from 1920 on was everything that changed in our country,” Rearic continued. “They witnessed everything. I loved talking to her. And what anybody would say about Helen is that she was seriously one of the funniest people ever.”

She was also “the biggest flirt,” Rearic said, and she didn’t let her age stop her from making a move. Laughing, Rearic said Helen asked her father-in-law on a date shortly before she passed away. That’s just who Helen was – she loved crowds and making people laugh. On her 101st birthday, she wore a sweatshirt that read, “101 years of being great.”

When Rearic moved next door to Helen in 2003, she didn’t have any kids, but after her two sons Logan, 16, and Quinn, 11, were born, Helen became like a grandmother to them, attending all their school events from graduations to grandparent’s day. Rearic said her boys don’t know a life without her.

While at the hospital, Helen called Rearic to make sure she got the cookies she left out for her. She still has the voicemail. Ellen also read to her emails from people who wanted her to know how much they loved her.

“It’s a huge loss for us, and nobody next door can fill her shoes, but it was a gift to have her,” Rearic said. “She was a part of our family. I never would have thought we would have her that long, but in the end, I knew she was ready. She told me, ‘I’ve done everything in this life. I’m good with God.’ And she was at peace and happy with her life.”