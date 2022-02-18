CARES II Act spurs new development organization in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody has created a nonprofit organization geared to promote economic development and the city’s brand as a means of attracting businesses.
The Create Dunwoody Alliance, includes two members each from the City Council, Discover Dunwoody and the Dunwoody Development Authority.
The Dunwoody City Council unanimously approved creating the alliance along with an annual funding cap of $35,000 from the CARES II budget in 2022. The funding runs until 2026.
The Dunwoody Development Authority recently approved $175,000 to support “experience-making” in the city, contingent on equal participation from Discover Dunwoody and City of Dunwoody.
Experience-making or place-making are interchangeable strategies used to develop shared public spaces.
According to the Project for Public Spaces, place-making fosters creative patterns of use, paying particular attention to the physical, cultural and social identities that define a place and support ongoing evolution.
“The Create Dunwoody Alliance works to improve and promote the City of Dunwoody to Cultivate the creativity, energy and economic vitality that make the area a vibrant center of commerce, community and culture,” a presentation delivered on Feb. 14 by Dunwoody Director of Economic Development Michael Starling said.
A memo Starling sent to the council on Dec. 3 called for a unique partnership to address the city’s geographical challenges created by multiple downtowns.
“Numerous initiatives in the city are ongoing relating to place-making and it’s important that these activities and investments are coordinated, supported and amplified,” Sterling said in the memo. “Our challenge is how to bring it all together and elevate what our partners are under-taking.”
The specific organization of the alliance remains under consideration. City Council members Joe Seconder and Catherine Lautenbacher will represent city government.
“This (idea) came out of a consultant’s plan that we did for our public art plan,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “We don’t know the specifics yet, but if it falls apart – it falls apart and we don’t do it – but by having two people from council to represent council’s concerns and help flesh out (details) is a strategy I am comfortable with.”