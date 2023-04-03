Camp Run-A-Mutt prevails in dog barking litigation

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A local doggy day care ended a lengthy legal dispute with the City of Dunwoody after the business won a March 7 decision that dismissed residential noise complaints.

The Dunwoody Municipal Court ruled against a City of Dunwoody public nuisance lawsuit against Camp Run-A-Mutt. The petition to “abate a public nuisance” is the latest issue in an ongoing legal battle between the business and the city.

Dawn Sperry opened Camp Run-A-Mutt with her now deceased husband in 2018. Sperry said the business received no noise complaints until June 2021, when the city issued the doggy day care an animal noise nuisance citation.

The residents had complained about consistent barking and other noises from the dogs while they were outside. Sperry said the noise issues likely started with the onset of COVID-19, when people began working from home in larger numbers.

“Nothing changed, we were just getting complaints,” Sperry said.

To mitigate noise issues, Sperry said the business spent over $10,000 on various efforts, including speakers outdoors to play music that drowns out the barking noises.

The noise mitigation efforts played into a plea deal that Camp Run-A-Mutt struck with the city in November 2021. Under the plea agreement, the nuisance citation fee would be waived because of the $10,000 spent on noise reduction. The plea also stated that the doggie daycare was permitted to exist within the city’s zoning ordinance.

Sperry’s attorney Gray Brantley said the noises that come from the doggy day care are exempt from noise ordinances. He said the sounds are “a normal part of operations” allowed within the city’s zoning code.

The plea was accepted, and Sperry thought her legal dispute was over. Then the city hit Camp Run-A-Mutt with a civil “public nuisance abatement” in January 2022.

“Basically, it was the same suit (as before), but the city just changed the name and took it to a different court,” Sperry said.

Rather than go to court, Sperry tried to resolve things with the city through a temporary consent order, in which the business voluntarily agreed to changes to help deal with the noise complaints.

The temporary consent order was established in March 2022. Under the order, Sperry had to restrict the dogs to outdoor time between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, the dogs were not allowed outside except for a single, non-barking supervised dog taken out to use the bathroom.

Camp Run-A-Mutt followed the agreement until September, but Sperry said it wasn’t sustainable for the dogs or the employees.

“We told the city, it’s not working for us,” Sperry said.

The small space was not built to accommodate all the dogs for long periods, Sperry said. She asked the city to adjust the order to allow dogs outside from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. but the city refused. The business then sought a legal remedy.

Attorney Brantley said the public nuisance abatement was a “breach of the plea” from November 2021.

“If my client agreed to a plea agreement, the city is bound by it,” Brantley said.

The attorney said the suit was a matter of “plea remorse” and moved to dismiss it. After the dismissal was rejected, they went to trial.

Brantley said Camp Run-A-Mutt supplied evidence of all their sound mitigation measures in court. Business owner Sperry said they even conducted a sound study to prove the sound levels were normal for the area.

On March 7, Brantley and Camp Run-A-Mutt won the case.

“We’re pleased with the court’s decision,” Brantley said.

Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher provided a comment about the case on behalf of the city.

“We pursued the case to address persistent nuisance complaints from neighbors,” Boettcher said. “We respect the judge’s decision and appreciate the process.”

After spending over $10,000 on noise mitigation and nearly $30,000 on legal fees, Sperry says she is relieved that the business can return to normal operations.

“We have a weight lifted off of our shoulders,” Sperry said.

Sperry has her sights set on other goals for the business, like expanding and updating the outdoor areas. She plans to keep sound mitigation in mind for the benefit of nearby residents. The dogs will be allowed outside from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday, but Sperry said she will keep them indoors until after Sunday church services.