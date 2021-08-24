Visitors wound through a maze of colorful delights at Dunwoody’s 21st annual Butterfly Experience at the Dunwoody Nature Center. The event, which ran Aug. 19-22, featured two structures, each housing roughly 300 monarch and zebra longwing butterflies for visitors to interact with and observe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.