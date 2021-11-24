Brief: St. Francis senior signs to play softball

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Bell Warshaw, a senior at St. Francis High School, has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Young Harris College in North Georgia.

A Dunwoody native, Warshaw has competed in softball, basketball, swimming and soccer at Saint Francis. She attended Vanderlyn Elementary, St. Francis Middle School and Dunwoody High School for 9th grade before transferring to St. Francis High School.

Among other honors, Warshaw was awarded the “Knight of the Round Table” for softball, given to the athlete that best exhibits the qualities of a great teammate. She also earned one of the school’s Four Pillars Awards, presented each year to four students. She was awarded the “Perseverance” award by her teachers recognizing her superior commitment, dedication and hard work for school and sports. This year, she was voted homecoming queen by her classmates.