Brief: Dunwoody to host free electronics recycling event

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody will host its annual Electronics Recycling Event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

During the free event held at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church on Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody residents can recycle all manner of electronic devices and items that aren’t normally easy to get rid of.

Officials said during the 2022 recycling day residents recycled more than 24,000 pounds of “e-waste.” Recycled items in 2022 included 105 laptops, 79 desktop computers, 66 LCD monitors, 54 tablets and 46 cell phones.

“We appreciate the way residents support the City’s sustainability efforts by participating in electronics recycling,” Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod said. “We always have a strong response and appreciate City Council for prioritizing funding for this event.”

Dunwoody will accept the following items this year:

Monitors, desktops, laptops, smartphones, tablets, keyboards, mice, servers, networking gear, circuit boards, RAM and CPU, wires and cables, hard drives and memory cards, digital cameras, GPS units, speakers, copiers, ink and toner, scanners, projectors, game consoles, phone systems, lab and medical equipment, point of sale systems, microwaves, DVD players and barcode scanners.

Officials said they will not accept cracked LCD TVs or monitors, broken CRT TVs and monitors, light bulbs, radioactive material, hazardous waste, or any liquid and paint. No paper shredding will be offered.

This recycling event will be provided free for all Dunwoody residents from the recycling company eWaste ePlanet.

Find out more about this event and register by visiting www.dunwoodyga.gov/electronics.

— Alexander Popp