Brief: DeKalb County begins mailing 2022 tax bills

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County announced Aug. 9 it will begin mailing property owners their tax bills later this month. Bills are computed based on millage rates set by governing authorities, the fair market values determined by the Property Appraisal & Assessment Department and the assessment valuation of 40 percent. The bills also reflect any credits that may result from EHOST (Equalized Homestead Options Sales Tax), and basic, senior or special homestead exemptions provided by state and local law.
“Although we are performing our legal duties, we are aware that the 2022 tax bills will reflect an increase for some property owners,” said DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson. “I encourage property owners to carefully read their bill and the enclosed information.”
Property owners can pay their bills in two installments, due Sept. 30 and Nov. 15. Those paying the full tax bill amount must submit payment by Sept. 30 to avoid a late fee. Mailed payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by the due date; metered or kiosk postage dates are not accepted as proof of timely filing.
Questions about property appraised values can be directed to the county’s Property Appraisal Department by calling 404-371-0841. Questions about tax payment and exemptions may be directed to the Tax Commissioner’s Office by calling 404-298-4000.
— Carl Appen