Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta opens storefront, launches new program

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 1 in 6 Georgia children were food insecure, according to Feeding America, a national organization that tracks childhood hunger.
Children experiencing food insecurity are lacking basic nutrition and are not sure where their next meal will come from. They are often receiving two meals a day from their schools, but on the weekends, food can be harder to come by.
Ronald and Samra Robbins launched Backpack Buddies in 2011 to help eliminate the issue. While they were serving as board members at their synagogue in Savannah, they learned about rampant food insecurity among children in their area.
Joined by four friends, they began by packing weekend meals for eight local children. It took off from there. By the time they moved to Dunwoody in 2017, they were feeding 150 children weekly at four different schools in Savannah.
Now, Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta, with newly minted nonprofit status, is serving 1,000 children each week through a network of more than a dozen synagogues, churches and community organizations.
The groups partner with school counselors, social workers and principals to identify students in need. Then they purchase and package food which is distributed to the children on Fridays.
Originally, the six weekend meals were sent home with the kids in backpacks, hence the name Backpack Buddies, but over the course of the pandemic, the organization opted to send the food home in disposable packaging to limit the spread of germs.
Each child’s weekend food package includes five proteins, two vegetables, two fruits, two servings of juice, two breakfast items and three snacks, totaling 16 single-serve non-perishable food items.
The costs of this food and the space it takes up, can limit local organizations in their ability to feed children regularly, Ronald Robbins said. “So, we thought, ‘What if we can eliminate the space issue by doing just-in-time inventory?’”
Enter Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta’s new storefront and beta program.
In early February, BPBMA moved into a storefront in Williamsburg in Dunwoody between the UPS store and E. 48th Street Market.
The site provides a central location for all the food to be stored and sorted for the participating organizations so they can just pick up the food before packaging it and taking it to the schools.
Right now, six participating organizations are taking part in a beta program where food is sorted and stored in the Dunwoody building and picked up on Wednesdays.
The pilot program started about two weeks ago, Robbins said, and will run until the end of the school year in mid-May.
Since being awarded 501(c)3 nonprofit status in early April, Robbins said the organization hopes to receive more donations to help cover the costs of food.
“We just got our 501(c)3 nonprofit. That was holding us back,” Robbins said. “Because people will say, ‘Well, I’ll write you a check when you become a nonprofit.’ Now we are.”
The nonprofit is managed by Robbins and six other board members including a local real estate agent, lawyer, financial expert and former nonprofit director who are all supported by Robbins’ wife of 53 years, Samra, and their part-time facilities manager Jonathan.
But in order for Backpack Buddies to continue to grow, Robbins said, they need more community support from the Dunwoody City Council and local organizations in the form of individual monetary and in-kind donations and volunteers.
The board is planning to host a ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the Dunwoody storefront in mid-June to celebrate Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta’s growth. A website is also under construction to provide a central location for information on the nonprofit and a way to order food for kids in need.
Ronald has been working seven days a week for months now, Samra says. Like the Backpack Buddies slogan says, “Because hunger doesn’t take the weekend off.”
For more information on Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta and to find out how to volunteer and donate, contact Ronald Robbins by calling 912-272-6245 or emailing ronaldrobbins034@gmail.com.