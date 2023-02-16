Auditions scheduled for Dunwoody Idol contest

DUNWOODY, Ga. — For the seventh year in a row, the Dunwoody Preservation Trust will host the hugely popular Dunwoody Idol singing competition as part of the annual Lemonade Days Festival.
Dunwoody Idol is a showcase for middle and high school-aged singers, and acceptance in the show is by audition only, said Hope Follmer, director of community events for Dunwoody Preservation Trust.
Auditions will be held from 2-4 p.m. March 18 at the Dunwoody Nature Center during the Battle of the Bands Concert in the Park. Ten singing finalists will be chosen for the competition, Follmer said.
Contestants auditioning for Dunwoody Idol must be between 8 and 19 years old and can pre-register by emailing mark@dunwoodymusic.com. The audition is free.
Dunwoody Idol finalists will compete during the Lemonade Days Festival on Saturday, April 22, and a panel of judges will select the 2023 Dunwoody Idol winner and runner-up. A crowd favorite will also be chosen by audience vote.
The Dunwoody Idol frontrunner will win a full-service session of professional recording time to produce one finished track, a featured appearance at a young artist’s musical review at a local venue in the fall, a spot in the Dunwoody Homeowners July 4th parade and will sing the national anthem at the end of the parade.
“The Dunwoody Idol winner will also be invited to return as a featured performer at the 2024 Lemonade Days Festival,” Follmer said. “The Dunwoody Idol runner-up will also perform at a fall musical review.”
For more information about the upcoming Dunwoody Idol Auditions and the Battle of the Bands event, visit dunwoodynature.org/event/battle/.
For more information about the Dunwoody Preservation Trust Lemonade Days, which will be held between Wednesday, April 19 and Sunday, April 23, visit dunwoodypreservationtrust.org/lemonade-days/.