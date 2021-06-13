DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were called to a May 30 shooting along Peachtree Parkway that left a 29-year-old Atlanta man wounded.
The victim told officers he was visiting his cousin’s apartment when they encountered a man sitting in a minivan in the parking lot. The driver said, “We are waiting on you,” then fired a single gunshot, the victim told police. The victim said the shot was intended for his cousin, but he pushed the relative out the way and was hit in the leg.
Paramedics rushed the man to Grady Hospital to be treated.
The victim’s cousin told police a passenger in the minivan got out yelling at the victim and trying to fight him just before the driver opened fire. He claimed the gunman fired two rounds, according to police.
No arrests were made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.