DUNWOODY, Ga. — Nine Dunwoody High School and Peachtree Middle School athletes competed in the Georgia High School Water Polo Association State Tournaments recently. They were members of the Chamblee High School Water Polo Team, which provides competition opportunities to athletes at Chamblee and Dunwoody high schools and middle schools.
In the Intermediate division, Dunwoody High freshmen Colin Pivonka, Ryan Halligan, Junior Harris Marks, and Senior Marco Hoyos took the state title, defeating North Springs High School in the final 9-7, and Collins Hill in the semifinal 20-5.
The tournament win capped an undefeated season for the team.
In the Developmental division Dunwoody High School freshmen Sam Myers, Andres Urtusastegui, and Peachtree Middle students Andrew Halligan, Nicholas Halligan and Jackson Defenbaugh earned 2nd place, falling to the Wildcats Water Polo in the tournament final.
This was the team's third full season of competition in the GHSWPA and their first championship. The girls team kicked off its state tournament early this month against Wildcats, represented by Dunwoody High School freshman Andie Stannard.
