DUNWOODY, Ga. — Artistic Affair, held March 20, raised more than $40,000 to go to the programs and operations of the Spruill Center for the Arts, including more than $3,000 raised toward free youth classes, according to organizers of the virtual event.
More than 350 bidders placed more than 800 bids on 133 silent auction items. Participants joined in for a live broadcast of the event that featured highlights from the past year, testimonials from students and instructors, a performance by Athens band Common Currents and the awarding of the annual Bob Kinsey Award for Arts Leadership to Fran Fuchs, a longtime Spruill supporter and board member.
“With this being our first fully virtual event, we really didn’t know what to expect, but the evening was beyond our expectations,” Alan Mothner, CEO of Spruill Center, said. “The incredible support we received from the Spruill Guild who hosts Artistic Affair every year, our family of artists who donated their work, our early sponsors, restaurant partners and VIP supporters really made a difference this year in bringing the community together for the event. Even being apart, we were able to feel the energy and community support from all of the comments and interaction among the guests when they were virtually chatting during the night.”
The Dunwoody Crier was among the sponsors for the event.
