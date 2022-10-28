Apple Cider Days scheduled  at Donaldson-Bannister Farm

For some old-fashioned fun, sign up for Dunwoody Preservation Trust Apple Cider Days at Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. A limited number of tickets are available at dunwoodypreservationtrust.org/apple-cider-days/. Three time slots are available to choose from.
The event will feature a petting zoo, pioneers crafts for children, a self-guided apple scavenger hunt, and a display of vintage tools and home goods. Corinne’s Quilting Corner will be there with new and antique quilts on display, along with a demonstration of how a quilt is created. Chattahoochee Handweavers Guild will be on hand to educate and demonstrate weaving and other fiber-related arts.
The pioneer crafts this year are the Silver Award project of Girl Scout Troop 17314. The girls raised money for their project through cookie sales, purchasing all materials for the crafts. The Girls Scouts also put together laminated directions and samples of each craft for Dunwoody Preservation Trust to use for future events.
Apple Cider Days will also have sponsor booths and Porter Brew and Que available for purchase.
Parking will be available at Independence Square at the corner of Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Peeler Road, and N. Shallowford Road.
– Valerie Biggerstaff