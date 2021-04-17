DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Georgia Chapter of American Parkinson Disease Association is hosting its 14th annual golf outing on June 7, 2021 at Dunwoody Country Club at 1600 Dunwoody Club Drive, Sandy Springs. Shotgun Start will be at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Proceeds will benefit individuals with Parkinson’s Disease and their loved ones.
American Parkinson Disease Association is dedicated to fighting this disease, which impacts more than one million Americans. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised more than $170 million to provide patient services and educational programs, promote public awareness and support Parkinson’s research.
The fun day of golf supports the cause and will include 18 holes of golf, golfing contests, a buffet lunch and awards ceremony with presentation of the Pender Cup Trophy to this year’s winning team. The Pender Cup trophy is in honor of Bill Pender, a longtime supporter of the American Parkinson Disease Association and one of the original organizers of the golf event. Sponsorships are welcomed.
For more details or to register go to apdaparkinson.org/ga or call 404-325-2020.
