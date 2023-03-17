All Saints to host annual food drive

DUNWOODY, Ga. — All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, in partnership with the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, will host the annual “Hope for the Hungry” food drive from March 18 to March 19.
During the event, local residents can make donations to help neighbors in the community by replenishing the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry’s stores for the coming months.
Food pantry officials said that all food items are needed and welcome, but the need is greatest for canned meat, peanut butter and diapers. A full list of recommended foods and household items can be found by visiting allsaintsdunwoody.org and clicking on St. Vincent de Paul on the ministries page.
St. Vincent de Paul is also accepting monetary donations made payable to SVdP GA Food Pantry, officials said.
Dropoff for the food donation event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
All Saints Catholic Church is at 2443 Mount Vernon Road in Dunwoody.