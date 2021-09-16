All Saints Boy Scout Troop announces new Eagle Scout

DUNWOODY, Ga. — All Saints Boy Scout Troop 434 in Dunwoody recently awarded Bobby Cicchillo with its highest rank, Eagle Scout. His Eagle Scout project was constructing portable hand sanitizer stations for the Dunwoody Nature Center. He is the son of Dr. Kelleen Fitzgerald and Richard Cicchillo, Jr. of Sandy Springs.
Cicchillo joined Troop #434 in 5th grade. Prior to that, he was a Cub Scout with St. Jude Pack 623. He said his most memorable experiences in Boy Scouts have been making many new friends and playing cards at Camp Woodruff. He attributes his scouting success to his parents who have encouraged him along the way and helped him gain more confidence.
Cicchillo, 17, is a senior at Marist School where he plays tennis. He is also a retreat leader and a peer leader who assists new students. After high school graduation, he plans to go to college and obtain a degree in history or business.
(0) comments
