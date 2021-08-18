22-year-old fatally shot outside Sandy Springs grocery store

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon double shooting outside of a Kroger in Sandy Springs that left one person dead and another injured.
Sgt. Salvador Ortega, a Sandy Springs Police Department spokesperson, said they believe two males traveled to the Orchard Park Shopping Center on Dunwoody Club Drive to meet up with the perpetrator(s).
But at around 5:20 p.m., police were called to the scene after receiving multiple calls of shots being fired in the parking lot. Both male victims were later transported to a nearby hospital.
Ortega said Wednesday one of the victims, a 22-year-old male, died as a result of his injuries and the other is in stable condition after suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and being rushed into surgery.
“Although this investigation is very active and in the early stages, detectives were able to determine that this was not a random act of violence and learned that all those involved are known to each other,” Ortega said.
The 22-year-old victim’s name has not been released pending notification of his next of kin. No suspects are in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Sandy Spring Police Detective Isaiah Tomlin at ITomlin@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-3321.
This is a developing story. Return to appenmedia.com for updates.
