Douglas J. DeRito: Post 3

Doug and his wife, Ann Marie, are longtime residents of Alpharetta and have been married for over 35 years. They are the proud parents of three children: Jenna, Douglas, and Matthew.
Doug served as an Alpharetta City Councilman from 2001-2011. He graduated from Iona College, New Rochelle, N.Y., where he holds a BBA-accounting degree. Doug is currently a Partner at Ryan LLC, a leading international tax consulting firm.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: I believe we have 3 pressing challenges in the near-term.
First, making certain we maintain the proper level of Public Safety resources. We have fallen behind the national average per capita as recommended by the FBI, and the city's growth has outpaced the number of police positions required to maintain the level of service we expect.
Second, we need to focus on exercising our fiscal responsibility to maintain our AAA bond rating.
Third, we need to invest capital on critical upgrades to our stormwater infrastructure due to aging systems around our city.
Fourth, focus on re-development of the Northpoint corridor to sustain Alpharetta as a regional economic powerhouse.
Q: How does Alpharetta address the housing shortage referenced in a recent study commissioned for the Comprehensive Land Use Plan? The study stated there are not enough homes being built, and those that are built are beyond the reach of households earning below six-figures.
A: The city has done a good job in managing the development of increased housing needs within our city. Our current zoning requirements attract investment in our city and provides for various housing options for different levels of family income. However, we need to look at ways to provide housing options to young professionals who want to sustain a job in our city.
The most recently updated Horizon 2040 Alpharetta Comprehensive Land Use Plan, which had a high level of resident and stakeholder input, determined that there was no consensus on how, we as a city, address housing affordability.
My personal perspective is we need to first maintain our city’s long-term goal of requiring a level of having 68% owner-occupied homes in the city to no more than 32% rental units.
As we grow as a city, and particularly looking at the upcoming re-development of the Northpoint corridor, the city can continue working toward meeting our housing ratios above, while working towards improving housing affordability. I do not mean, nor would I support, low-income housing, rather; housing options that young professionals or families of various income levels can consider.
Q: How can the city promote walkability when it relies so heavily on a commuter workforce?
A: First and foremost, continue to invest capital in sidewalk interconnection. For example, we can make additional capital investments on improving sidewalk interconnection within the Windward area of the city, which would help improve access to amenities, businesses and corporate offices.
We can continue to connect sidewalks and provide enhanced mobility options to connect our Parks, the Greenway, Alpha Loop, City Center and Avalon.
