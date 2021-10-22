Donna Murphy: Post 1

Grew up in Alpharetta, lived over half my life here attending Alpharetta Elementary, graduating Milton and UGA. Married, with three adult children. Member of Rotary, Board of Directors for Alpharetta Chamber, Advisory Council of North Fulton Community Charities, and chair of the Milton Alumni Foundation. Residential Realtor ® and founder of small business based in Alpharetta.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: Funding additional patrol officers and supporting public safety with proper recruiting and training to improve morale and retention is key to keeping families safe. Funding capital projects to accommodate growth and maintain aging infrastructure is key and required to keep our city sound. These and other priorities require funding so a pressing need exists to refocus on sound financial management so that operations and capital projects can be delivered without further burdening current taxpayers.
Over the last decade, Alpharetta’s debt per citizen quadrupled, while public safety staffing has fallen behind. We cannot afford this trend to continue, I will focus on sound financial management, placing a premium on value, to deliver first class city services while keeping the tax burden low.
Q: How does Alpharetta address the housing shortage referenced in a recent study commissioned for the Comprehensive Land Use Plan? The study stated there are not enough homes being built, and those that are built are beyond the reach of households earning below six-figures.
A: Housing cost is determined in large part by the cost of land, building supplies, labor and regulations. To the extent possible, and without creating an unsafe environment, the city could remove costly regulations; however, this is a relatively small portion of the cost. The cost of housing is a function of the greater economy; individual and isolated attempts by city governments are usually costly and ineffective. I will focus on our current citizens, listening to them, and work hard to make sure all Alpharetta families are able to live, work, and thrive.
Q: How can the city promote walkability when it relies so heavily on a commuter workforce?
A: First, one needs to acknowledge, Metro Atlanta has been, is, and will continue to be dependent on vehicular mobility. Forcing mobility pattern changes does not seem to work; instead, walkable options built with neighborhood input is essential. I will listen to the citizens and work to deliver walkable options in the most cost-efficient way. The recently built, $100K+, “scramble” intersection is a good example of an inefficient use of taxpayer money – frankly, that could have paid for hiring a patrol officer.
