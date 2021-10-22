Donald Mitchell: Post 1

Mitchell is seeking his third full term on the council. The head of a local design firm, Mitchell has championed the arts and the architectural aesthetics of the city. As mayor pro tem, he served as acting mayor in spring 2018 when Mayor David Belle Isle stepped down to run for state office.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: Escalating property taxes is the biggest issue Alpharetta faces. That's why I have removed the income restrictions for seniors and passed 2 additional raises to the homestead exemption. Keeping more of your hard-earned money is always the biggest issue that faces my constituents. My primary goal is to provide safety, quality of life, combined with a low cost of living
Q: How does Alpharetta address the housing shortage referenced in a recent study commissioned for the Comprehensive Land Use Plan? The study stated there are not enough homes being built, and those that are built are beyond the reach of households earning below six-figures.
A: Alpharetta is an aspirational community. It also doesn’t sit on an island. There are plenty of affordable housing opportunities in neighboring communities. The market dictates who lives here and my goal has always been to provide the highest quality of life possible to the residents who live here. People that want to live here are certainly welcome; but I am in the business of serving our residents.
Q: How can the city promote walkability when it relies so heavily on a commuter workforce?
A: People who work in our large business districts walk to lunch or to entertain guests. Walkability is what our residents and our business community demand. With the last TSPLOST, infrastructure bond, and the nearly $100 million I have secured from the Georgia Department of Transportation suggest to commuters and residents that I am results oriented. In Alpharetta's TSPLOST 2 and the Parks Bond; I led the way to allocate funding for large infrastructure improvements like the Alpha-Loop. Auburn University wouldn't be offering free out of state tuition if we didn't have the infrastructure for our children to get to Innovation Academy and Alpharetta High School, they don't all drive. Those things don't live in conflict with one another. They complement each other.
