Dilip Tunki: Post 1

Resident of Johns Creek for 21 years, I am actively involved in City of Johns Creek serving on multiple committees and organizations within Johns Creek. My education, experience, knowledge, leadership skills and community involvement will make a council member who can make informed decisions for the City of Johns Creek.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: Greatest challenge will be the stormwater infrastructure, for which current council already put in the framework by charging residents’ utility fee. The funds from this fee will cover the repairs, maintenance, and improvement of the existing and future stormwater systems from head wall to head wall over the 10-year period. Ten years is a long time, some of the infrastructure might incur additional damage by the time we get to those, so finding supplemental funding to expedite the process is crucial. I personally spent a good bit of time researching on supplemental funding for stormwater-related expenses, did find one through Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a federal grant match of 60% of project cost up to $400,000. There are more grants out there that we can explore and use towards the stormwater infrastructure expense to expedite the process and get it done in less than 10 years. If we can focus on identifying additional grants, we could provide support to some of the dredging projects in the neighborhoods.
Q: Which policy or project facing the council do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
A: Town Center is the project that would be my first and foremost task as council member. I will focus on the city-owned land around City Hall and incorporate key elements into the space around the lake. This will have restaurants overlooking the lake, trail around the lake and stage in the middle of the lake. These additions will draw residents to the area to spend the evening with their family, where every family member will have something of interest to them. As this work progresses, will start discussions with the property owners in Town Center area under consideration for public-private partnership. Private landowners will see the vision and future appreciation in the property value, makes it easy for the city to convince these private landowners for public-private partnership.
Q: What is the impact of misinformation in Johns Creek and how will you address it if elected?
A: Misinformation is unacceptable, that will send wrong message to the resident of Johns Creek and the elected body will lose trust with the residents. So, keeping transparency on all decisions about city with the residents will build that trust. Once elected, I will make it a point to meet with residents once a month to update them on projects/tasks completed and upcoming projects in the pipeline and seek their input.
