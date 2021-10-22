Daniel McAlonan: Post 3

Daniel McAlonan was born and raised in Alpharetta, unique among today’s very diverse Alpharetta residents. Daniel and his wife Supriya live with their yellow lab, Zoey, in downtown Alpharetta. A 15-year veteran of the IT field and recent vice-chairman of Alpharetta Board of Zoning Appeals, he is committed to helping serve the needs of all residents of Alpharetta.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and do you have any ideas on how to address it?
A: It is clear to me that the city's greatest challenge is how to redevelop the North Point Mall corridor. With tenants departing, anchors abandoning their spaces or going bankrupt, and an overall malaise falling upon the area, we can all see one of the city's greatest gems of the ’90s and 2000s is quickly fading. To prevent a crash in property values and an increase in crime, we need to partner with the private sector so that the North Point area can be revitalized as soon as possible. This will require a heavy effort on both the city and a private party to be successful.
Q: How does Alpharetta address the housing shortage referenced in a recent study commissioned for the Comprehensive Land Use Plan? The study stated there are not enough homes being built, and those that are built are beyond the reach of households earning below six-figures.
A: It's no surprise to anyone looking at Alpharetta that housing prices have been skyrocketing in recent years. While this is clear evidence we're in a seller's market, it hurts those who are looking to move to the city. I would like to see an increase in affordable housing and single-family starter homes so that those who work in Alpharetta can also feel like they can call Alpharetta home. The city can contribute to these goals through partnering with the private sector and by enforcing workforce-friendly zoning requirements.
Q: How can the city promote walkability when it relies so heavily on a commuter workforce?
A: As a resident of downtown Alpharetta whose company has an office across from Avalon, I've often enjoyed the 20-minute walk to work when the weather is pleasant. Our sidewalks, trails, and developing Alpha Loop system must be at the top of the priority list so we can help move Alpharetta residents and visitors around without the need of a car. Make no mistake, cars won't be disappearing from Alpharetta any time soon, but the more we can allow for alternative transit modes (pedestrians, bikes, etc.), the less congested our roads will be, leading to our vision of Awesome Alpharetta!
