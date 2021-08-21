Crabapple Lake, Roswell

What: A four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home built in 1995.
How much: $465,000
Size: 7,396 square feet
Price per square foot: $171
Zoned for: Sweet Apple Elementary, Elkins Pointe Middle, Milton High
Taxes: $3,281 in 2020
Last sold: $257,000 in 2014
Contact: Homer Whitaker III, Alpharetta Realty, Inc.
