Crabapple Lake, Roswell

What: A four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home built in 1995.

How much: $465,000

Size: 7,396 square feet

Price per square foot: $171

Zoned for: Sweet Apple Elementary, Elkins Pointe Middle, Milton High

Taxes: $3,281 in 2020

Last sold: $257,000 in 2014

Contact: Homer Whitaker III, Alpharetta Realty, Inc.

