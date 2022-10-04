Will’s Park equestrian event raises $31,000 for charity

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — More than $31,000 was raised for the Anna Crawford Children’s Shelter, a Cherokee County non-profit, thanks to an event held at the Wills Park Equestrian Center Sept. 16.

The second annual Dad Derby featured 14 local dads who donned costumes, learned routines and rode their daughter’s horses around Will’s Park’s new competition arena. The event is hosted by Ridersgiveback, an equestrian art and culture organization.

Dads participating in the event were rated by a panel of judges based on their presentation, riding ability and bribes.

“This is a really special event,” one participant said. “The kids love seeing their dads get on the horse and train ahead of time, and the whole barn gets involved in the fundraising and presentation. Everyone has so much fun, and it’s for an amazing cause.”

All money raised by the event, over $31,000, went to the Anna Crawford Children’s Shelter in Cherokee County, which assists local law enforcement and works to break the cycle of child abuse through prevention and intervention services.

“We could not be more thrilled with the success of the event,” Will Haselden, Ridersgiveback’s founder said. “Everyone had so much fun, and to see our local equestrians pull together to make such a meaningful donation was both humbling and inspiring.”

To learn more about Ridgersgiveback and future events, visit their Instagram page, @ridersgiveback.