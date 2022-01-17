Wellstar North Fulton’s first baby of 2022, dad share same birthday

ROSWELL, Ga. — For high school sweethearts Warren and Brittley Wills, New Year’s Day just became that much more special.
The Atlanta couple welcomed their baby girl, Avery Jade Wills, at 11:52 a.m. Jan. 1, becoming Wellstar North Fulton Hospital’s first baby of the new year. The newborn weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
A week before her birth, Warren, 33, jokingly asked their doctor to induce his wife on New Year’s Day, which also happens to be his birthday. He said the doctor looked him straight in the face and said, “Absolutely not.”
However, just as they were sitting at home watching the college football playoffs, 32-year-old Brittley Will’s water broke, and the rest is history.
“This is our first baby,” Warren said. “We are very excited for her, and it’s really cool that she was born on my birthday. It’s not a new thing for me to share my birthday though. My mom’s birthday is the day after mine, and I have a sister-in-law and uncle whose birthdays are on the same day, so she just joined the ranks in our family of yet another New Year’s baby. It is very special.”
Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, Warren and Brittley Wills have known each other since they were 14 years old. Warren attended Georgia Tech, and Brittley went to Auburn University. They got married four years ago.
Warren Wills said he is looking forward to making Avery Jade’s birthday as special as it was for him growing up.
