Volunteers sought to help perform military funerals in Metro Atlanta

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — The Veterans Alliance Honor Guard has posted a “Help Wanted” sign seeking military veterans to help lay their brethren to rest with proper ceremony.
The Alliance is an all-volunteer veterans’ group whose primary mission is to perform funerals for honorably discharged veterans in Forsyth, Dawson, Lumpkin, Fulton, Cherokee, and Hall Counties.
Alliance members Jim Phillips and Les Henry spoke to the Cumming Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America on April 5 to seek out individuals willing to join the group and provide a proper military funeral for deceased veterans from the area.
Phillips and Henry say no experience is necessary, and the organization can train volunteers to provide a dignified tribute for veterans who have passed.
Those interested in more information can contact Jim Phillips at 678-471-0140.
– Patrick Fox