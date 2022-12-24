Volunteers clean fields used by Miracle League

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Members of the North Fulton Young Men’s Service League partnered with the North Metro Miracle League across two weekends in November to clean up the Miracle League Sports Complex in Alpharetta’s North Park on Cogburn Road.
The Young Men’s Service League is a national volunteer organization for mothers and their teenage sons. During the four-year program, members perform volunteer work focused on service, learning and leadership.
The North Fulton chapter has over 140 members. Every year, they hold the Young Men’s Service League Ultimate Gift, a multi-day philanthropic event dedicated to a different partner each year.
The 2022 partner, North Metro Miracle League, promotes active lifestyles for children, youth and adults with disabilities. The organization runs an annual adapted softball season at two fields in North Park.
During the weekends of Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, about 60 Young Men’s Service League members cleaned the two North Park softball fields and the surrounding park grounds.
They sorted through and discarded old equipment as well. The volunteers, along with Atlanta-based sporting goods store Play it Again Sports, donated gently used gloves and bats.