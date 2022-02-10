Top Valentine’s Day dinner date spots in Metro-Atlanta

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — As Valentine’s Day approaches, many restaurants are preparing for the big night as reservations come in fast. If you haven’t made one yet, it is highly recommended that you book your table now.
While it can be difficult to choose the perfect place for you and your partner to enjoy a romantic Valentine’s dinner, here are a few ideal dining hot spots throughout north Metro Atlanta.
Alpharetta
Altobeli’s Restaurant and Piano Bar: If you’re looking for delicious Italian cuisine, an extensive wine list, and a cozy atmosphere, then Altobeli’s might be the perfect place for you and your Valentine to celebrate. Serving Fulton County since 1988, the restaurant includes three dining rooms with live piano music to set a romantic mood.
Address: 3000 Old Alabama Road
Phone: (770) 664-8055
Lapeer Steak & Seafood: Located in the heart of downtown Alpharetta, this chef-inspired steak and seafood concept has a boutique coastal vibe and a formal environment. If premium steaks and fresh seafood favorites are what you are craving, then this is the reservation to make.
Address: 12 North Broad Street
Phone: (678) 691-9400
Roswell
Osteria Mattone: This cottage location set on historic Canton Street in downtown Roswell serves a variety of cross-regional and seasonal Italian classics. With beautiful indoor and outdoor seating options, this is a prime eatery for couples on the big night. If you want something simpler, the restaurant is also known for their renowned pizza and pasta entrees.
Address: 1095 Canton Street
Phone: (678) 878-3378
Roux On Canton: Also located on Canton Street, this is a local favorite known for their Southern comfort food and frequent live musical entertainment. Serving a variety of Southern classics, they also feature many seafood options and offer an extensive beer/wine selection. If you are looking for the warm comfort of a homecooked meal, then look no further.
Address: 946 Canton Street
Phone: (770) 993-0007
Milton
Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails: If you are aiming for a more relaxed environment, then this might be a top choice. This dinery serves contemporary New Southern Cuisine using fresh, local ingredients creating bold flavorings. Based in a 150-year-old farmhouse, this restaurant also includes outdoor dining and fireplaces.
Address: 800 Mayfield Road
Phone: (470) 619-0047
French Gourmet Bistro: Looking to experience the romance of Paris without leaving town? Located on the border of Alpharetta and Milton, the French Gourmet Bistro offers the most authentic French cuisine in metro-Atlanta. With exceptional service and ownership hailing from Pays, Basque, France, this is perfect for those seeking something truly unique.
Address: 5310 Windward Parkway
Phone: (470) 336-7777
Johns Creek
Pampas Steakhouse: If you are looking to take your partner out for an extensive variety of wine and steak cuts, then consider this upscale, award-winning restaurant for your Valentine’s night. Pampas offers Argentinian-style cuisine with a side of super service.
Address: 10970 State Bridge Road
Phone: (678) 339-0029
Sankranti Restaurant: It’s never a bad idea to try something different. Sankranti offers fine Indian and intercontinental dining for private parties and banquets. With outstanding service and authentic Indian flavors, this is the perfect place to break the mold and create a new experience.
Address: 2000 Ray Moss Connector
Phone: (770) 242-6899
Cumming
Branchwater: This upscale eatery is perfect for couples looking for variety. If you and your partner have difficulty agreeing on a dinner selection, this might be the place for your big night. Featuring an assortment of American cuisine, couples can enjoy steak, seafood, vegetables and delectable cocktail selections.
Address: 5820 S Vickery Street
Phone: (470) 253-7910
Tam’s BackStage: Sometimes, it’s good to stick to what you know. This American restaurant is set in a historic building with exposed-brick walls. It’s perfect for that older, traditional feeling which features steak, seafood, and other American favorites. This restaurant is perfect for creating that cozy, vintage atmosphere with an Italian flair. It’s simple, yet delicious!
Address: 215 Ingram Ave
Phone: (678) 455-8310
Dunwoody
Seasons 52: Seasons 52 offers a rotating menu of seasonal American dining with a long list of international wines. Set in an upscale setting, this restaurant includes formal service and an abundance of delicious dinner, dessert and beverage options.
Address: 90 Perimeter Center West
Phone: (770) 671-0052
The Alden: If “healthy” and “fresh” are two things that come to mind when selecting a romantic dinner spot, then The Alden’s selection of contrasting seasonal dishes sourced locally and regionally is when you need to take your partner to celebrate. Featuring a nice selection of larger and smaller dishes, this unique restaurant thrives on putting modern twists on classic favorites. It’s also important to note the high-quality wine and cocktail selections.
Address: 5070 Peachtree Boulevard
Phone: (678) 395-6982
