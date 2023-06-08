 Skip to main content
Three Dunwoody students awarded 2023 scholarships

Provided

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Woman’s Club announced May 22 that three local students have been issued scholarships for their leadership, service and character.

The club’s 2023 scholarships were awarded at the General Federation of Woman’s Club Dunwoody’s end-of-year meeting May 18 at the Dunwoody Country Club, May 18. Students awarded at the event included Campbell Bruening, a senior at Mount Vernon School, Brad Bartel and Reese Baker, seniors at Dunwoody High School.

“These three students represent the best in scholarship, leadership, service and character,” club officials said.

For more information about the Dunwoody Woman’s Club, visit www.dunwoodywomansclub.com.

