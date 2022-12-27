Things to do: December 28 - January 7

Ansley Stuart Trio
What: Ansley Stuart Trio will perform at Ray’s on the River, which has live music Thursdays through Saturdays in the lounge.
When: Thursday,Dec. 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. & Saturday, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Where: Ray’s on the River, 6700 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Sandy Springs
More info: raysrestaurants.com
Studio Series: Glenn Phillips Band
What: Admired by Frank Zappa and R.E.M. alike, Glenn Phillips’s guitar skills have brought him a long way from the local Hampton Grease Band. He has played with everyone from Bo Diddley to Talking Heads. His music defies classification and is widely praised for its emotional impact.
When: Thursday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m.
Where: Studio Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
Cost: Tickets start at $20
More info: sandyspringsga.gov
Band X at Houck’s
What: Bring in the New Year a day early with Band X, a party band playing hits from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and current favorites.
When: Friday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m.
Where: Houck’s Grille, 10930 Crabapple Road B130, Roswell
Cost: Cover charge $15
More info: houcksgrille.com
Mike Veal Band
What: The Mike Veal Band plays a combination of blues, rock and funk. Diverse musical backgrounds and regional influences color each member's contribution to the tight sound for which the band is loved.
When: Friday, Dec. 30, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Rock ‘N’ Taco, 928 Canton Street, Roswell
More info: rockntaco.com
New Year’s Eve Swingin’ Party with Joe Gransden & Francine Reed
What: Georgia Music Hall of Famer Francine Reed is back, and she's on Byers Theatre stage with big-band leader and Sandy Springs native Joe Gransden. On New Year's Eve, they'll have you swinging into the new year with holiday favorites, along with Gransden’s 16-piece band. There’s an after-party in the Studio Theatre with dancing and other entertainment, light bites and desserts, and a toast at midnight.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
Where: Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
Cost: Tickets start at $40; For the after-party, tickets start at $55
More info: sandyspringsga.gov
New Year’s Eve at Gate City
What: Head to Gate City for food, friends and fun to say goodbye to 2022. Gate City will be partying with 18 beers on tap and seasonal craft cocktails. DJ Bryan Dale will be playing from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Frybaby ATL will be on site from 2-8 p.m.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 12pm -1 a.m.
Where: Gate City, 43 Magnolia Street, Roswell
More info: gatecitybrewingcompany.com
Angel Bar Christmas Pop-up
What: The FTE Christmas Pop-up Bar spreads holiday cheer and plenty of booze in the form of yuletide-themed cocktails. Adorned with an explosion of tinsel, ribbon, and countless other Christmas touches, our bar is dedicated to celebrating in the spirit of the holidays. Please wear your ugly/tacky Christmas sweaters or outfits. Bring the family and celebrate like the Griswold's.
When: Up to Dec. 31, times vary
Where: From the Earth, 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell
More info: ftebrewing.com
Bring One for the Chipper
What: Drop off your Christmas tree at the City of Milton's main annual Christmas tree recycling event. During that time, you can drop off your tree on the Milton High School campus in the baseball field parking lot, which is closest to Freemanville Road. Casey Tree Experts is partnering with the city on this event and will chip all of the trees.
When: Saturday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Milton High School, 13025 Birmingham Hwy,Milton
More info: miltonga.gov
Enchanted Woodland Trail
What: The fairies and gnomes have been busy building whimsical houses along Chattahoochee Nature Center’s forested trails. Slow down as you search for houses made from tiny natural objects. Take notice of the beautiful and enchanting features of the winter woods.
When: Up to Feb. 28, open daily except for December 24-26 and January 1-3
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell
Cost: $15 for adults
More info: chattnaturecenter.org